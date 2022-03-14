Swimming With Sharks Trailer: Kiernan Shipka Is The Intern From Hell

Today we have a new trailer for "Swimming with Sharks," the upcoming series from The Roku Channel. It looks pretty intriguing, and we won't have to wait to watch this every week, either. The series will drop in its entirety on April 15, 2022. This news comes just hours before the series is set to premiere at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas. "Swimming with Sharks" is an official selection, and it marks The Roku Channel's first-ever screening at SXSW.

Kiernan Shipka ("Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," "Mad Men") plays a new intern for the Fountain Studios boss, and she's not someone you want to mess with, despite her lowly station. Be careful who you insist on perfect shoe resoling with — because interns don't stay that way for long if they're ambitious. "Swimming with Sharks" also stars Diane Kruger ("Inglorious Basterds," "The 355") as the CEO of a powerful studio who is terribly cruel to her underlings. The show comes to us from creator and showrunner Kathleen Robertson, and it's all about "the dark side of the Hollywood studio system, and an assistant who turns the tables on an abusive boss."

There are six 30-minute episodes in the series. "Swimming with Sharks" is inspired by George Huang's 1994 film of the same name. This was originally going to be on the ill-fated Quibi, but was adapted from 10-minute episodes to the form we see now.