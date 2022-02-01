Swimming With Sharks Reboot, Starring Diane Kruger & Kiernan Shipka, Gets Roku Premiere Date

If stories about Hollywood have taught us anything, it's that Tinseltown has a dark side. Movies from "Sunset Boulevard" to "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" have proven that the glitz and glamour aren't all they seem, but we can't help returning for more behind-the-scenes peeks. If the allure of Hollywood stories still calls out to you, yet another dark drama is stepping up to unpack the industry's darkness. "Swimming with Sharks" is an adaptation of George Huang's 1994 film of the same name, telling the story of a Hollywood assistant who turns the tables on an abusive boss.

If this sounds familiar, you may recognize the premise from Quibi's lineup, back before the short-form video service met its tragic demise. Roku ended up acquiring Quibi's programming and rebranded each series as a Roku original. "Swimming with Sharks" is the latest title to get its Roku debut, but instead of running with ten-minute-long episodes, the show has been adapted into six 30-minute episodes. The series stars Diane Kruger ("Inglorious Basterds," "The 355") and Kiernan Shipka (of "Mad Men" and "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" fame). Per Roku, here's the synopsis:

When Lou Simms (Shipka) starts her internship at Fountain Pictures she seems like a naïve Hollywood newcomer, awestruck by the studio's notorious CEO, Joyce Holt (Kruger). In truth, Lou has done extensive research on Joyce and landing this internship was no happy accident. As Lou's obsession grows, she will do anything to get close to her idol.

"Swimming with Sharks" is set to arrive in April and, as a Roku Original, will air exclusively on The Roku Channel in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.