Alrighty Then! Jim Carrey Would Make Another Ace Ventura Movie If Christopher Nolan Directed It

1994 was a banner year for Jim Carrey. After years of working in standup in Toronto, numerous comedy and TV jobs, a year on his own sitcom, and a stint on the hit sketch comedy show "In Living Color," Carrey starred in three high-profile, ultra-successful comedy films released within the same year. "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" was released in February, "The Mask" was released in late July, and "Dumb and Dumber" came out that December. By the following year, Carrey was already playing one of the supervillains in a Batman film — one of the highest-profile jobs imaginable — and was following up "Ace Ventura" with a sequel. After that, Carrey's career went to some wild places. There were more high-profile comedies ("Liar Liar"), but also a notable biopic ("Man on the Moon"), prestige pictures ("The Majestic"), and an arch, conceptual romance ("Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind").

In the 2017 documentary film "Jim and Andy: The Great Beyond," Carrey describes the intense experience he had working on "Man on the Moon," but also his intense rise to fame, his mental health struggles, and his ultimate realization that enormous wealth and fame weren't bringing him the contentment he needed. It seemed that Carrey was no longer going to pursue broad comedies or huge blockbusters. He would do both again in "Sonic the Hedgehog" and its sequel in which he would play the over-the-top supervillain Dr. Robotnik. But Carrey has said he's eyeballing the exit door, preparing for retirement from acting altogether.

In a recent interview with E! News, Carrey said that he might come back to do another Ace Ventura movie, but only if it had a really, really interesting idea or angle to explore. Carrey joshed that if Christopher Nolan wanted to make a fourth "Ace Ventura," he'd be game.