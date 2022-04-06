Bull Director Paul Andrew Williams Is Not Trying To Please Everyone [Interview]

How are you?

Good. We have a young child, so sleeping, busy, but other than that, we're good, man. Very good, indeed.

Well, congratulations on the child and the movie. Was fatherhood on your mind when making it?

No, because I was a father already prior to that. I think I'd always think about that in projects that I write. I think it's a really crazy thing. There's something about that bond cliche, but it is there. It was definitely something that was an inspiration to me in terms of what one would do — that bond between father and son and what one would do.

It's quite a stark contrast seeing Bull at work versus his home life as a father.

I think that we're all very complex, aren't we? We all have varied things where we're very loving and we have a lot of love and stuff to give. And then we're f***ing sh*t bags. Obviously, this is taken to an extreme, but look at Pablo Escobar: Obviously they're not the same kind of people, but he had kids that he actually adored and he used to say that he used to ring up his kids when he was on the run and read them stories over the phone.

I think that it's possible to compound and compartmentalize, love and hate and love and rage and all that stuff. Obviously it's to extremities, but he's like us. He's got these feelings of love and he's also got this rage, but the thing is what we see with Bull first of all, it's not emotional rage — emotional rage comes in the last part of the timeline, but originally that's what he's doing. Do you know what I mean?

When it comes to showing the crime world in the movie, how accurate did you want to be?

Well, the thing is I used to work in this bar or pub where everyone who came in worked in garbage, I think. They worked in the garbage industry, and I was just so curious about them. They acted very secretive. I was like, "Well actually only in the movies, the gangs all do f***ing drugs and have suits and nice cars."

Actually, most people live in towns. I grew up where there were local docks. They built ships that's really crap, but they made money from that. And that's why, where they all lived, it was important to me that they all lived in sh*t houses and it wasn't a glamorous life. They're not glamorous people, so why would they have a glamorous life? It's not something that they aspire to. I think that if you went down to most people's houses who were criminals, it just looked like a normal house.

Was Bull saying, "Tell him I'm coming," a reference to "The Limey"?

God, the thing is, do you know what? That line was ADR. We did that as an afterthought. Listen, I love the line and I've worked with Terrence Stamp and I think it is such a phenomenal film. I guess it was without mentally going, "This would do this." Naturally the thing is, if you say, "I'm coming," it sounds pretty scary if you're a badass. What better actor and what better film to be associated with in terms of a piece of dialogue?