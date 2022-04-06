Operation Mincemeat Trailer: Two Mr. Darcys Team Up For Some Wartime Trickery

"Operation Mincemeat" has gathered the most British group of actors you've ever seen for what I imagine will be an immensely British occasion. Prepare yourself for long wooden tables, lots of maps, Jason Isaacs looking displeased, and Colin Firth trying his best. Also, Winston Churchill is there, because of course he is! All of these factors combined help tell the extraordinary true story of two intelligence officers who hatched an outlandish scheme to trick some Nazis and ended up altering the course of World War II.

As if movies about WWII aren't already profoundly British, "Operation Mincemeat" (which has the word mincemeat in the title) pulls together a bunch of English all-stars — including not one, but TWO Mr. Darcys — and sticks 'em all together in stuffy rooms to exchange sarcastic banter and unhappy looks. Along with Firth, the film stars Matthew Macfadyen, who has been one to watch ever since his 2005 turn as Darcy in "Pride and Prejudice," but has since reclaimed his cultural footing as the hilarious Tom Wambsgans on HBO's "Succession." Now sporting a mustache and glasses, he even gets to keep his actual accent, along with fellow brits, Johnny Flynn, ("The Outfit," "Emma"), Dame Penelope Wilton ("Downton Abbey"), Jason Isaacs ("Mass"), Simon Russell Beale, Paul Ritter, Mark Gatiss and more. In their scheme to win the war, they're also joined by an unlikely accomplice: a dead man. Uh ... I'll let the trailer explain.