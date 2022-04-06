34% Of Star Wars Fans We Polled Said This Was Their Favorite Jedi From The Movies

It was a pretty decisive victory for Yoda, as he took first place with 34% of those surveyed choosing the little green Jedi Grand Master with an inverse speech pattern. We suppose it's not too surprising so many people favor Yoda. He's been a staple in the "Star Wars" universe since the beginning, playing the role of wise mentor to many of the saga's central Jedi. Though I wonder how much Yoda is getting a boost for reminding fans of everyone's new favorite and absolutely criminally adorable Grogu aka Baby Yoda. One thing's for sure: if Lucas had gone with the very first design for the 900-year-old Yoda, he wouldn't be a fan favorite so much as everyone's nightmare.

Somehow Qui-Gon Jinn ended up in last place, though that can't be a reflection on his exquisite haircut and beard in "The Phantom Menace." There are actually quite a few similarities between Yoda and Qui-Gon. But their shared sage-like demeanor and green lightsabers clearly didn't do much to help the latter Jedi Master's standings. Though tears will still forever be shed by me, myself, and I when Qui-Gon asks Obi-Wan Kenobi to promise he'll train Anakin Skywalker as he lies dying. But someone has to be in last place and the reality is Qui-Gon really only appears in one film, making him easy pickings when given other Jedi to choose from.

Ironically, Qui-Gon's apprentice Obi-Wan took second place. Possibly a sign of just how much nostalgia and excitement the character's solo Disney+ series is teasing out of fans. Though by no means does Obi-Wan not deserve it; alongside Anakin he is a kind of secondary protagonist in the prequels and only grew in importance with the "Clone Wars" series. Luke Skywalker gave Obi-Wan quite the competition, coming surprisingly in third, just three percent behind.

The rest of the rankings were just as surprising, with Anakin trailing far behind his son with 5% and Rey *groan* Skywalker taking 4.90%. Looks like fans are trying to give a hint they're ready to move beyond a certain "Star Wars" family (looking at you, "The Rise of Skywalker"). But the biggest upset of all: Mace Windu earning just 4.58%. This is not the way to convince Samuel L. Jackson to resurrect the character people — though thankfully the actor seems pretty hell-bent on the possibility all on his own.