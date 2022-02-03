Long-Lost Star Wars Interview Reveals A Very Upsetting Early Design For Yoda

I'll admit it right out the gate: puppets kind of freak me out. But the original Yoda puppet depicted above has got to be one of the creepier ones I've ever seen. One eye squints as if he's peering into the future, while the other is wide-open, like he's reading my thoughts. As Freeborn explains the character and the design, he continues moving his hand inside of the puppet's mouth ever-so-slightly, so it looks as if Yoda is sort of chatting along with him. The original concept drawing of Yoda also appears, and thankfully the finished Yoda doesn't look too much like that either. Freeborn calls him an "interesting little character" and a "clever little fellow." He says "he is the Force himself," which is an interesting tidbit for hardcore fans to dig into, but I still can't quite get past the way Yoda 1.0's face looks. It's like a wax figurine of Ed Asner was left to rot in a factory that only made green crayons, and is going to haunt my nightmares.

"Once he starts talking, you can't stop him," Freeborn says as he continues to move the mouth. The camera zooms, the tiny pink maw continues to flap, and that open eye sears right into your soul. There are plenty of terrifying and adorable creatures in "Star Wars," ranging from the sneaky Jawas to the slug-like Hutts, but Original Yoda might be the most terrifying of them all. Let's hope Grogu never has to see this.