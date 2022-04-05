Jurassic Park Funko POPs Movie Scenes Include Two Hungry Raptors And One Sick Sick Triceratops

First up, one of the "Jurassic Park" Funko POPs Movie Moments finds Dr. Ellie Sattler kneeling down to take a closer look at the wailing triceratops, who has become strangely ill rather than being a lively dinosaur attraction for kids to scream and point at. Honestly, being sick and lying in the middle of a field is probably better than dealing with families on vacation, so the triceratops probably comes out on top here.

As nice as this moment is, I can't help but wish that Funko could have figured out a way to make a Movie Moment where Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) is resting his body on the triceratops as it breathes. Sure, that moment is probably more effective if the belly actually rises and falls with the dinosaur's breath, but who says toys can't use technology to bring that scene to life properly. However, I suppose the design of Funko POP figures might make it had to have the figure of Grant flush against the body of the triceratops. But that's not for me to worry about. I'm not a toymaker!

Meanwhile, the other moment finds Tim (young Joseph Mazzello) hiding from a pair of velociraptors in the kitchen. One of them is sniffing the metal ladle that Tim just knocked over while the other has hopped on top of the counter after hearing the noise. It's a shame they couldn't have figured out a way to include Lex in this diorama somehow. If they really wanted to make some money, they could have included a raptor in another diorama with Lex trying to close herself in one of the cabinets.

If you're not into the whole movie scene Funko POP line-up, there's a happy medium you can also get your hands on. It's the "Jurassic Park" poster with the tyrannosaurs rex grabbing a velociraptor in its jaws. The only way it would be better is if it recreated the climactic scene with the "When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth" banner falling behind them instead. But again, I don't make the toys. I just waste money on them.

Funko POP

You can get all these "Jurassic Park" Funko POP items over at Target right now.