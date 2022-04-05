Barry Season 3 Trailer: One Of HBO's Best Shows Finally Returns

"Barry" grew increasingly dark across its first two seasons, after beginning with the already pitch-black comedic premise of a veteran-turned-hitman catching the acting bug in Los Angeles. The new trailer barely resembles a comedy, instead opting to show us sad and nerve-wracking snippets of footage featuring all the main characters being emotionally pushed to the brink. Aside from Barry's sad guy five-o-clock shadow, there are also clips of Gene going to the police station and looking meaningfully at a gun, and courtesy of a sign posted on the theater door, we also learn that Gene has closed up his acting workshop for good.

Maybe it's the lack of the theater class structure that makes the new season of "Barry" look so serious, or maybe it's the use of Top Drawer's mournful "Song of A Sinner." We see aspiring actress Sally (Sarah Goldberg) step out of a car onto a red carpet, but we also see her cry in Barry's arms. Barry's former handler, Fuches (Stephen Root), seems to be working on a farm, and doesn't look super happy about it.

But Barry seems to have it worse than anyone. He repeats some of his go-to platitudes about second chances and making the life you want, but we also hear him scream, "If I don't do this, I don't live. I have to do this to live!" It sounds like he's not quite out of the mercenary business yet, then.

"Barry" has always been as funny as it is bleak, and the trailer has some comedic bright spots courtesy of scene-stealing Chechen mobster NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan). At one point, he incorrectly quotes "The Shawshank Redemption" to Barry. At another, he says what we're all thinking: "I'm, like, legit nervous!" We are too, especially when Barry finally sits opposite Gene in his office. The final scene is played so straight that it's impossible to tell which direction it will head. "You look good," Barry says, and Gene answers coolly, "So do you." We'll have to wait to see how that sure-to-be-uncomfortable conversation plays out.

"Barry" returns to HBO on April 24, 2022.