Iranian Court Finds Oscar-Winning Director Asghar Farhadi Guilty Of Plagiarism For A Hero

The premise of "A Hero," written and directed by Asghar Farhadi, lends a dark sense of irony to the startling proceedings surrounding the inception of the film. As detailed in /Film's review by Chris Evangelista, the film follows Rahim Soltani (Amir Jadidi) after he has been granted a brief release from debtor's prison in order to pay his debts or get his creditor to withdraw his complaint and forgive him. A chance encounter with a lost purse full of invaluable gold coins (found by his girlfriend Farkhondeh, played by Sahar Goldust) seems to provide the opportunity Rahim has been looking for to pay off his debts ... but his guilty conscience compels him to track down the purse's owner and return it all instead. Whether a calculated choice or a genuine Good Samaritan moment, this act unleashes a rapidly spiraling series of events full of white lies, casual misrepresentations of truth, and intersections of deeply cultural mindsets that made for a tense, compelling movie about no good deed going unpunished.

Sadly, the real-world parallels between the film and Farhadi's present circumstances feel all too clear. According to THR, Farhadi had previously admitted the shared basis between the story for "A Hero" and Masihzadeh's documentary, which she filmed during a workshop taught by Farhadi and presented to the class. The legal issue stems from the fact that Farhadi neglected to give his former student credit for the idea of his eventual film, even allegedly going so far as to ask Masihzadeh to sign a document claiming that the original idea for her "All Winners All Losers" was actually his and hand over all story rights. According to Masihzadeh herself, that's exactly what she did at the time.

Claiming that he independently researched the story for "A Hero," Farhadi filed a suit against Masihzadeh for defamation, and Masihzadeh, in turn, filed a countersuit for plagiarism. This week, the court in Tehran, Iran, ruled both suits in Masihzadeh's favor. Deadline, meanwhile, reported that Farhadi's lawyer took to Instagram to state that, "...the decision is not the final verdict of the court and is considered part of the trial process, and in the continuation of the trial process, the case will be reexamined first in the second criminal court and then in the appellate court."

Stay tuned for more updates as this awful situation develops.