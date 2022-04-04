Karen Gillan Reveals The Avengers: Endgame Sequence That Was Completely Improvised

As someone who just rewatched "Avengers: Endgame" and sniffled through a number of scenes, I love this story. Karen Gillan was promoting her new film "The Bubble," and spoke to The Wrap about the upcoming film "Guardians of the Galaxy 3." She spoke about improv, and even gave us a peek at the improv scene she did in "Endgame."

The scene in question is the one at the beginning on the ship with Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark. She calls this game football, though I remember calling it Trapper Keeper soccer as a kid. (Children, Trapper Keepers were a type of folder in which we all kept our papers in school. Paper is pulped wood made into sheets that we wrote on with a pen, which is a stick full of ink ... never mind.) Gillan said:

"I will say, I've improvised a fair bit of Nebula because I don't know if you saw 'Endgame,' which seems like — (laughs) — That's a ridiculous question. But basically, all of the stuff with Robert Downey Jr. at the beginning was like, that whole montage was improvised. Because all that was written was oh, they play football. They eat, they do this. And then we kind of ended up getting to improvise because he's an amazing improviser."

Gillan continued: "And so there was all this stuff about them playing the game and how much it meant to Nebula that she actually got to win something. And so she's been slowly getting more improv-y."