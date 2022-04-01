Morbius Made $5.7 Million In Thursday Previews

"Morbius'" numbers are being made in the face of some very bad reviews. As of this writing, "Morbius" has achieved a mere 16% approval rating, compared to the relatively positive 58% of "Let There Be Carnage." This may translate to bad word-of-mouth and could keep audiences away. But that is mere speculation. Additionally, Jared Leto's performance of the title character is not nearly as much fun as watching Tom Hardy bicker with his creature/boyfriend, who happens to be a black alien tentacle living inside his body. "Morbius" is simply lacking a "weird" factor that can give a mainstream but relatively low-budget film like "Carnage" the legs it needs for an extended theatrical run.

The reported budget for "Morbius" is a "mere" $75 million, which is minuscule compared to other tentpoles from the genre. Despite the bad reviews and the generally crummy quality of the film, "Morbius" may be a test to see how resilient the Spider-Man associations are in spite of quality. The unending runaway success of the MCU has led to continued enthusiasm for more than a decade, and most of the films released under its auspices tend to be hits.

Although that is not always the case. Time will tell if "Morbius" is the next "Venom," or will be remembered as well as "Helstrom."