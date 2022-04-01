Doctor Who Video Introduces Matt Berry As The New Doctor, And Boy We Wish This Was Real

In a trailer released by "Doctor Who" fan and animator Robert Ritchie, fans get a chance to see the bombastic Matt Berry as the Doctor. The "What We Do In The Shadows," "The IT Crowd," and "Garth Marenghi's Darkplace" star has long been a fun bit of fan casting for the role, so it's great to get a glimpse of what that would look like. This new Doctor stumbles and boasts his way through Daleks and Cybermen alike, swearing the whole way.

Well, technically it's not Matt Berry as the new Doctor in this trailer. Instead, the new Doctor is played by famous actor Steven Toast. The Master is portrayed by Toast's long-time acting rival, Ray Purchase, leading to the palpable animosity you hear in the trailer. And the man walking Toast through the recording session is Clem Fandango, a recording studio veteran and frequent collaborator of Toast.

Of course, Steven Toast isn't a real person. Instead, he is Berry's prima donna actor character from "Toast of London" and its 2022 sequel series "Toast of Tinseltown." "Toast of London" was created and co-written by Berry, who also starred in the lead role as an actor who thinks he's far bigger than he actually is. Ray "Bloody" Purchase, the actor who tends to overshadow him, is played by Harry Peacock. "Star Trek: Discovery" and "Penny Dreadful" actor Shazad Latif plays Clem Fandango.

Also, most of the Steven Toast/Matt Berry voiceover in this trailer isn't Matt Berry! Voice actor Ben Kearns is doing the voice during the trailer until it cuts to Berry as Toast in the recording booth. Ritchie included some of Kearns' alternate ad-libs for the Fourteenth Doctor in a subsequent tweet.