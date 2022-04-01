The Batman VFX Supervisor On Crafting That Batmobile Chase, CGI Vs Practical, And More [Interview]

Can you speak to how much of the Batmobile chase was storyboarded and pre-vized beforehand, when you all first sat down to get started on that sequence?

That's an interesting one, because we came to that quite late. That was originally slated for someone else to do. And then they switched it around quite late while they were still shooting it, I think. So I know that they pre-vized the whole scene, basically to try and work everything out, and then going in with the intention and using that as a way to figure out how to shoot it. They went in and basically shot every shot. It's not like they pre-vized a whole bunch of stuff and then said, "Well, it's all going to be CG." They actually went and shot everything, even though there were some shots that we knew from the start would have to be digital because the camera couldn't safely do what they were after.

But that was all pre-vized ahead of time and then shot at Dunsfold Aerodrome in the UK. And then we did a bunch more work on that scene after it came back to us. So once they shot everything and Matt [Reeves] started cutting things together, we'd landed on a pretty rough assembly cut. And there were some things that weren't working in terms of storytelling, understanding how things were playing out. It's a very difficult scene to tell the story with, right, because Matt's vision for that was very much within the chase. We are always in the car with either Penguin or Batman or mounted on the side of a car or in a camera car that's actually on the road. We never cut to a wide master shot where we can clearly set the geography of the whole scene. It's very much like we are in it the whole time, which can make it quite difficult, storytelling-wise, if you're trying to help the audience understand where things are going.

So our animation team here, led by Dennis Yoo, did a bunch of post-viz, which is pre-viz on top of already-filmed material, to try and figure out a lot of these beats as far as, "How do the vehicles get from here to here? Why does that happen?" You know [laughs], "Why is this thing falling over all of a sudden?" "Well, it's because this thing crashed into that thing," and tracking all of that destruction across the whole scene.

We went through a whole bunch of iterations of that stuff, just roughing it out, redesigning some shots completely. I'm switching vehicles around with others. By the time we get into the tail end of the chase there, I think in the end, there's quite a lot of it's actually fully digital, even though I think you probably wouldn't know from looking at some of the shots. Just because it became easier for all the pieces that we were moving around, just to go fully digital rather than trying to hang onto the plate. There's a bunch of work there and just trying to get that story be coherent and make sure that it was telling what Matt wanted. Making sure that all of that logic worked through the chase was a huge part of what we were doing there.