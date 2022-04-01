The Mystery Of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes Trailer: A Glamorous, Complicated Life Cut Short

Apart from "The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe," Netflix is also helming the upcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic, "Blonde," which recently secured a rare (and unusual) NC-17 rating and stars Ana de Armas as Norma Jeane Mortensen/Marilyn Monroe. An adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates' eponymous novel, "Blonde" also stars Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, and Julianne Nicholson, while Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon, Brad Pitt, and Scott Robertson serve as producers for the film. The film is expected to deal with intense subject matters, upholding a tone "suffused with the dread of horror."

"The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe" might be Netflix's attempt at a deeper dive into the mystery and intrigue that surround the circumstances of the iconic star's death, with an aim to unravel kernels of the truth via never-published-before interviews of those in her inner circle. The trailer suggests that not everyone has been forthcoming in terms of the information they provided about the fateful night and that the documentary will be piecing key information with the help of newly-surfaced evidence and overlooked nuggets of what might have occurred that night.

The trailer for the documentary also refers to the still-unsolved case surrounding Monroe's death, and the many conspiracies about legal testimonies, autopsy reports, and the like.

Here's the official synopsis for the upcoming Marilyn Monroe documentary:

"For decades, Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe's tragic death spawned conspiracies and rumors, often overshadowing her talent and shrewdness. By piecing together her final weeks, days, and hours through previously unheard recordings of those who knew her best, this feature illuminates more of her glamorous, complicated life and offers a new perspective on that fateful night."

"The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes" premieres on April 27, 2022, on Netflix. Meanwhile, "Blonde" does not have a release date so far, but is likely to premiere sometime in 2022.