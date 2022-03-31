Pacific Rim: The Black Season 2 Trailer: The Kaiju War Comes To An End

The trailer above doesn't do much to remind you of what happened in the first season of "Pacific Rim: The Black," but it does show enough to make me interested in what will happen this season. This is mostly due to the human/Kaiju hybrid at the center of this season's story. That hybrid is the most exciting concept the anime adds to the lore of the films, and it seems the season will explore it in-depth, as we see siblings Taylor and Hayley on the run from a cult of Kaiju worshippers to praise the boy as their messiah. Of course, any "Pacific Rim" story needs to have great action, and the trailer seems to indicate that studio Polygon Pictures will deliver on the fight scenes.

"Pacific Rim: The Black" season 2 premieres on Netflix on April 19, 2022.

Here is the synopsis for the new season.