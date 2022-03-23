Pacific Rim: The Black Final Season Images Tease The Beginning Of The End
"Pacific Rim" fans! We have some good news and bad news. The good news is that Netflix has released the first images for the second season of the "Pacific Rim: The Black" anime show, along with a release date. The bad news is that this will serve as the final season of the show.
Set in the far future after the events of "Pacific Rim: Uprising," this anime reveals that Kaiju have overrun the entire Australia continent, with abandoned Jaeger mechas being used by small pockets of the resistance to fight back. The show follows two teenage siblings who find an abandoned training Jaeger and set out to find their long-lost parents, all while other survivors try to steal the Jaeger.
Though the show features some good CG-animated action and an entertaining enough story, what makes the show worthwhile are its wild additions to the lore of "Pacific Rim." Namely, the show introduces the idea of Kaiju apologists, and expands on the mention of Kaiju cultists that was briefly mentioned in the film. Then, the first season finale brings its biggest reveal: a human Kaiju.
When del Toro goes full anime
That's right. There are child-sized human/Kaiju hybrids now. Whether the seasond and final season of the show pays that idea off is anyone's guess, but it is a rather bold and exciting concept nonetheless. The new images for "Pacific Rim: The Black" tease what we can expect from the final season, starting with the Sisters of the Kaiju, a cult that worships the hybrid boy as a messiah — nothing bad has ever come from that.
The next two images show the mysterious Kaiju Boy looking quite formidable while standing next to a fully-armored Jaeger, as well as an image of the boy looking menacingly at Hayley. The reveal of his origin is unlikely to go so smoothly with the siblings, and the final season is probably going to spend some time reckoning with the boy's powers.
"Pacific Rim: The Black" will roll out on Netflix April 19, 2022. Check out the synopsis below:
"In the epic series conclusion of Pacific Rim: The Black (S2), the journey is far from over. Our brave siblings Taylor and Hayley still hope to reach the safety of Sydney aboard Atlas Destroyer, the scaled-down training Jaeger left behind when Australia was evacuated. With teenage assassin Mei and the mysterious human/kaiju hybrid boy joining Taylor and Hayley, this makeshift family must cross a dangerous territory controlled by the bloodthirsty cult Sisters of the Kaiju. These zealots, led by the enigmatic High Priestess, are convinced that boy is their long-awaited Messiah and will stop at nothing to indoctrinate him into their dark circle – something Hayley would sacrifice everything to prevent."