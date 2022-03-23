Pacific Rim: The Black Final Season Images Tease The Beginning Of The End

"Pacific Rim" fans! We have some good news and bad news. The good news is that Netflix has released the first images for the second season of the "Pacific Rim: The Black" anime show, along with a release date. The bad news is that this will serve as the final season of the show.

Set in the far future after the events of "Pacific Rim: Uprising," this anime reveals that Kaiju have overrun the entire Australia continent, with abandoned Jaeger mechas being used by small pockets of the resistance to fight back. The show follows two teenage siblings who find an abandoned training Jaeger and set out to find their long-lost parents, all while other survivors try to steal the Jaeger.

Though the show features some good CG-animated action and an entertaining enough story, what makes the show worthwhile are its wild additions to the lore of "Pacific Rim." Namely, the show introduces the idea of Kaiju apologists, and expands on the mention of Kaiju cultists that was briefly mentioned in the film. Then, the first season finale brings its biggest reveal: a human Kaiju.