Benedict Cumberbatch Blames That Blasted Spider-Man For Breaking The MCU

In an interview with Total Film (huh, I guess it wasn't those bastions of journalism at The Daily Bugle after all), actor Benedict Cumberbatch addressed the allegations that it is actually Doctor Stephen Strange who is solely to blame for nearly destroying the multiverse by being the worst sorcerer alive.

"I know we all love Peter Parker, but can we just rewind to the point that the spell is interrupted something like six times? I think it's just too easily written off as: 'He's going to have to pay for his arrogance.' It's not all arrogance, actually. I think some of it is a very calculated risk. But we'll see where that takes him ["Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"]."

Now, he is being somewhat reasonable here. But as poor a wizard as Strange is, Spider-Man is a far worse "hero." He didn't even think to contact the MIT admissions office to ask for an appeal to their rejection, and instead asked to solve his problems with dangerous magic. To make matters worse, he dared not even think about the consequences of the spell before it began, trying to alter it multiple times after the process of casting it had already begun.

Honestly, it's a miracle he didn't destroy life in the multiverse earlier. (How do we know all this when these events should have been stricken from our minds at the end of the story? Don't worry about it!)

Folks, judging by what we suspect "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" tells us, we have some multiversal hijinks in store, and everyone will once again be in danger because of Doctor Strange. If there is any justice in this universe (or any other), we demand that the menace known as Spider-Man pulls his own weight, does the right thing, and makes amends for his contribution in breaking the fabric of reality as we know it.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" will hit theaters on May 6, 2022.