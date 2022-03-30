House Of The Dragon: Release Date, Cast, And More

(Welcome to ...And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

Ah, it seems like only yesterday (either that or a lifetime ago; time works in strange ways) that everyone was sharing their piping-hot takes about the final season of HBO's fantasy juggernaut series "Game of Thrones" and all the ways it went wrong, as well as some of the ways it went right. Over the three(-ish) years since then, HBO has scrapped its plans for a prequel show about the end of the Golden Age of Heroes and the secret origins of the White Walkers, begun developing even more spinoff series centering on characters like Princess Nymeria of Ny Sar and Ser Duncan the Tall of the duo "Dunk and Egg" (not the name of a Westeros punk-rock band, sadly), and no, of course, George R.R. Martin still hasn't finished writing "The Winds of Winter," don't be silly.

Martin has, however, joined forces with Ryan J. Condal to co-create "House of the Dragon," a "Game of Thrones" prequel show based on his "Fire & Blood" tome detailing the sordid history of House Targaryen (from which the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen, is descended). So, since we're waiting for season 4 of "Succession" anyway, let's discuss another HBO series about a powerful family of dysfunctional white people conspiring against one another to ascend to their aging patriarch's (quite literal, in this case) throne.