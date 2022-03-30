Muppets Creator Jim Henson Getting 'Definitive' Documentary From Ron Howard

The late Jim Henson was a true innovator who helped to develop the beloved puppet characters for the ground-breaking children's educational TV show "Sesame Street," on top of creating the equally-cherished Muppets, "The Muppet Show," and "Fraggle Rock" (a musical fantasy series which, as legend tells it, was the result of Henson saying out loud, "I'd like to make a TV show that brings about world peace"). In other words, he very much deserves a feature-length documentary detailing his life's work and personal goals in greater depth, which is exactly what director Ron Howard, his longtime producer Brian Grazer, and the Disney Original Documentary banner are putting together.

According to its press release, the untitled non-fiction project will be directed and produced by Howard and aims to be the "definitive portrait" of Henson's life. The film is being made with "the full participation and cooperation" of the Henson family and will draw from "exclusive home movies, photographs, sketches, and Henson's personal diaries" to create what Howard (who refers to himself as a "lifelong fan" of Henson's work) describes as "a deeper look into his life and story."

In a statement, Henson's family added that Howard will have access to The Jim Henson Company's archive, "a treasure reflecting our father's work, personal life and inspirations [that] has been carefully maintained for the last 30 years under the leadership of archivist Karen Falk. It will be thrilling to see the story that emerges from these materials in the hands of a truly great filmmaker like Ron Howard, who has the perfect spirit and personality to tell Jim Henson's story."