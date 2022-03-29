Daily Podcast: The Future Of Spider-Man In The MCU (And Beyond)

Which Spider-Man do you think exists in Venom's universe?

Do you think it's Tom Holland's Spider-Man?

Do you think it's either Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire?

Do you think Sony would recast the role again so soon?

Could Espinosa have meant "spider-person" instead of Spider-Man, given the upcoming Silk movie?

Will Miles Morales be introduced in live-action before or after the completion of the Spider-Verse movies?

More broadly, what do you think about the future of Spider-Man in the MCU after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Do you think Spider-Man will factor into the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, given that film was originally going to come out before No Way Home?

Will Tom Holland continue on as Spider-Man in a new trilogy now that the Uncharted franchise is a success for Sony?