Daily Podcast: The Future Of Spider-Man In The MCU (And Beyond)
On the March 29, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by /Film editor Brad Oman to talk about the latest film and TV news, including the future of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and beyond.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- Morbius Director Says Venom's Universe Has A Spider-Man (And We'll Meet Him 'Soon')
-
Which Spider-Man do you think exists in Venom's universe?
-
Do you think it's Tom Holland's Spider-Man?
-
Do you think it's either Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire?
-
Do you think Sony would recast the role again so soon?
-
Could Espinosa have meant "spider-person" instead of Spider-Man, given the upcoming Silk movie?
-
Will Miles Morales be introduced in live-action before or after the completion of the Spider-Verse movies?
-
More broadly, what do you think about the future of Spider-Man in the MCU after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home?
-
Do you think Spider-Man will factor into the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, given that film was originally going to come out before No Way Home?
-
Will Tom Holland continue on as Spider-Man in a new trilogy now that the Uncharted franchise is a success for Sony?
-
Will Zendaya and Jacob Batalon return?
-
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
-
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
-
/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
-
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
-
Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
-
Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
-
Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.