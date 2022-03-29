Daily Podcast: The Future Of Spider-Man In The MCU (And Beyond)

By Ben Pearson/March 29, 2022 4:43 pm EDT

On the March 29, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by /Film editor Brad Oman to talk about the latest film and TV news, including the future of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and beyond.

Opening Banter:

In The News:

  • Morbius Director Says Venom's Universe Has A Spider-Man (And We'll Meet Him 'Soon')

    • Which Spider-Man do you think exists in Venom's universe?

    • Do you think it's Tom Holland's Spider-Man?

    • Do you think it's either Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire?

    • Do you think Sony would recast the role again so soon?

    • Could Espinosa have meant "spider-person" instead of Spider-Man, given the upcoming Silk movie?

    • Will Miles Morales be introduced in live-action before or after the completion of the Spider-Verse movies?

    • More broadly, what do you think about the future of Spider-Man in the MCU after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home?

    • Do you think Spider-Man will factor into the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, given that film was originally going to come out before No Way Home?

    • Will Tom Holland continue on as Spider-Man in a new trilogy now that the Uncharted franchise is a success for Sony?

    • Will Zendaya and Jacob Batalon return?

Also mentioned:

