The Sonic Cinematic Universe Is On The Way

Filmmaker Jeff Fowler returned to helm "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," working alongside screenwriters Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington to widen the Sonic universe by introducing the titular anthropomorphic hedgehog's foe Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba). The sequel picks up right after the events of the first film and follows Sonic joining forces with Miles 'Tails' Prower, an anthropomorphic alien fox to stop mad scientist Eggman Robotnik (Jim Carrey). Knuckles also joins in, and together, they wish to stop Robotnik from getting his hands on the Master Emerald, a mystical relic with great powers.

Interestingly, Carrey helped spearhead a comic storyline about Robotnik in comic author Kiel Phegley's recently released "Sonic The Hedgehog 2: The Official Movie Pre-Quill." The comic in question is integral to both "Sonic the Hedgehog" films, as it includes storylines about key characters, and their motivations going forward in their respective arcs.

Paramount Pictures and Sega revealed in February that a third "Sonic the Hedgehog" film and live-action TV series have commenced production, which is in line with Aschner's comment about an expanding universe. Although details about the Sonic TV series are scant at the moment, the series will be featuring Knuckles (Elba will be reprising his voice role) and is expected to launch on Paramount+ sometime in 2023. While a rumor about a potential Tails-centered movie has also been circulating, there has been no official confirmation of the same.

Here's the official synopsis for "Sonic the Hedgehog" 2:

"Catch up with Sonic and friends (if you can) in this exclusive prequel to 2022's most anticipated family film! Life is good in Green Hills for Sonic the Hedgehog . . . maybe too good. He's starting to get bored, and when Sonic gets bored, things become a lot less boring for everyone else-fast! Quicker than you can say "Chili Dog," the Fastest Thing Alive is saving the day and causing all sorts of chaos along the way! Plus, new and returning characters starring in the Sonic the Hedgehog 2' film take the lead in stories of their own!"

"Sonic the Hedgehog 2" will hit theaters on April 8, 2022.