Here's How To Watch Jacaranda Joe, A Long-Lost Short From The Late George A. Romero

We can all recognize the many ways in which technology is both a blessing and a curse, and while anything you've ever seen (or done) on Twitter has absolutely been a curse, the University of Pittsburgh Library is doing the good horror lord's work by dropping a blessing right in your lap. Their horror studies department has been busy preserving George Romero's films ever since they acquired the late "Night of the Living Dead" director's archival collection back in 2019, and it's about to pay off in a big way for Romero super fans and casual viewers alike.

On April 12, 2022, the University of Pittsburgh Library will host a screening of Romero's never before seen short film "Jacaranda Joe." And in the true pure library spirit, the screening will be virtual and entirely free. That's right, you don't have to fight for a ticket or weasel your way into a press pass or live in a specific city. You can live your rare found footage dreams from the comfort of your couch, surrounded by all of your favorite snacks and people (or maybe no people if that's more to your liking).

On top of that, after the screening there will be a free Q&A with Romero's "Jacaranda Joe" crew members Michael Sellers, George Rizkallah, and Elizabeth Tobin Kurtz, so if you have burning questions, want to hear some fun tidbits, or you're into the low key uncomfortable environment that hovers over every Q&A, you're in luck! To soak up all this horror movie goodness, all you have to do is register.