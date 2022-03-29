Jackass Forever Stars Wee Man And Preston Lacy Promise That Jackass Will Never End [Interview]

Friendship is at the core of the "Jackass" franchise, and it's hard to think of a friendship in the films stronger than the one between Jason "Wee Man" Acuña and Preston Lacy. The two have experienced the ups and downs of the franchise together (as well as the actual ups and downs of bungee-jumping off of a bridge together in "Jackass: Number Two"). For more than 20 years, the biggest, sweetest cast member and the smallest, spiciest cast member have been the perfect odd couple, taking on whatever challenges Johnny Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine, and the rest of the "Jackass" crew throw at them. In "Jackass Forever," now available to rent on VOD platforms and streaming on Paramount+, they once again throw shame to the wind and put their bodies in harm's way, all in the name of making us laugh.

The gods of comedy smiled upon me, and I had the chance to chat with Lacy and Acuña via Zoom about their favorite stunts, the legacy of the franchise, and so much more. The best part of it all? They promised that "Jackass" truly is forever, and that they have no plans to quit — although they might be doing more instigating than stunting in the future.

