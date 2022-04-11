Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Final Trailer: Meet Dumbledore's First Army

The fact of the matter is, this movie is fighting a big uphill battle, even though it is part of one of the biggest franchises in the world. "Harry Potter" creator J.K. Rowling has continuously been the subject of controversy in recent years, given her comments on the trans community. She remains a gigantic creative force behind these "Fantastic Beasts" films as a writer and producer, leaving many to have mixed feelings about the wizarding world. Not only that, but "The Crimes of Grindelwald" made a great deal less money than the first entry in the series, meaning that a rebound is needed. All the while, things remain very uncertain at the box office as the industry attempts to bounce back from the pandemic. It's a lot to contend with.

David Yates, who directed the final four "Harry Potter" movies as well as the previous two "Fantastic Beasts" films, returns to the director's chair. Rowling penned the screenplay alongside Steve Kloves.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" hit theaters on April 7, 2022. Here's the official synopsis: