Jamie Lee Curtis Is Giving A Special Tribute To Betty White At The Oscars Tonight

The world lost an icon last year when "Golden Girls" star Betty White passed away at the age of 99 in December. The world "legend" gets thrown around an awful lot, but White truly deserved the moniker. As such, she will be the subject of a tribute tonight at the Oscars, and none other than Jamie Lee Curtis will be paying tribute to her during the ceremony.

Curtis, the star of "Halloween" and "Knives Out," made the reveal while walking the red carpet ahead of Hollywood's biggest night. Rocking a blue dress made by noted animal rights activist Stella McCartney, Curtis revealed to Access Hollywood that she will indeed be using her time on stage to honor white. Here's what she had to say about it:

"I'm here representing tonight on stage – I'm not supposed to tell you this – but it's important to tell you. I'm representing Betty White. And Betty White was an animal rights activist and when I knew I was going to make a statement about her I went to Stella McCartney, who is an animal rights activist... Stella, who uses sustainable materials [and] non-animal materials. I went to them and I said, 'Hey, is it possible you might have something for me to wear to the Oscars?' And they made me this dress. I feel like it is telling Betty's story. It's the complete story."

The dress will be just part of the story as Curtis will get some time during the show to pay tribute to White. While the telecast cut the airing of several major categories this year, they are making time to send an icon off in style.