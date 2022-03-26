Ryan Gosling Almost Joined Atlanta Season 3, But Had To Back Out At The Last Minute

"I was so bummed because the part was so great for him!" Glover said, though didn't share any details about what the role might entail. While it's possible the part was written for Gosling and scrapped after he wasn't able to commit, it seems just as likely that another actor could have been hired and we'll see the character who could have been Gosling later in "Atlanta" season 3.

The season's two premiere episodes didn't seem to include anyone who fit the bill. The first, "Three Slaps," is a harrowing adoption story pulled in part from a real-life tragedy. The second, "Sinterklaas Is Coming to Town," takes place in Amsterdam and involves a racist Christmas character, a celebration of life gone awry, and a swanky jail cell. Neither includes a character who seems like he'd be a Gosling type.

Even if Gosling never gets to appear on "Atlanta" (the fourth season has already wrapped filming), the series still boasts an impressive and wide-ranging array of guest stars. In its first two seasons alone, viewers have witnessed the musical group Migos murder a guy, watched comedian Katt Williams play an Alligator Man, and even saw Michael Vick play himself. The show is constantly aiming for the unexpected, so while I would've loved to see Gosling playing someone the group meets in Europe (a weirdo? A charmer? Himself?), these next eight episodes are sure to be a wild ride with or without him.

