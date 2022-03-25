9 Bullets Trailer: Lena Headey And A Young Neighbor Flee Sam Worthington And Professional Killers

Lena Headey just can't seem to escape the siren's call of assassin movies with gun-themed titles. Her latest is "9 Bullets," which sees the "Gunpowder Milkshake" and "Game of Thrones" star on the run from professional killers as her character, a gun-toting burlesque dancer-turned-author, tries to protect her young neighbor.

The boy, played by Dean Scott Vasquez, witnessed his parents' murder, and one day he will grow up to be Batman.

No, there are no superheroes involved in "9 Bullets." The movie does, however, boast a grizzled Sam Worthington ("Avatar," "Terminator Salvation") in a cowboy hat. Worthington and Headey's characters have some romantic history, but now he's leading the bad guys who are chasing the boy, which puts them at cross-purposes.

In "Gunpowder Milkshake," Headey played the former leader of a group called the sisterhood of assassins. Now, she's back to fend off hitmen in "9 Bullets." The movie is written and directed by Gigi Gaston, who revealed to Collider that her inspiration for Headey's character, Gypsy, came from the famed burlesque dancer, Gypsy Rose Lee.

"9 Bullets" also stars Barbara Hershey, Cam Gigandet, La La Anthony, and Martin Sensmeier. Check out the trailer below.