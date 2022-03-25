9 Bullets Trailer: Lena Headey And A Young Neighbor Flee Sam Worthington And Professional Killers
Lena Headey just can't seem to escape the siren's call of assassin movies with gun-themed titles. Her latest is "9 Bullets," which sees the "Gunpowder Milkshake" and "Game of Thrones" star on the run from professional killers as her character, a gun-toting burlesque dancer-turned-author, tries to protect her young neighbor.
The boy, played by Dean Scott Vasquez, witnessed his parents' murder, and one day he will grow up to be Batman.
No, there are no superheroes involved in "9 Bullets." The movie does, however, boast a grizzled Sam Worthington ("Avatar," "Terminator Salvation") in a cowboy hat. Worthington and Headey's characters have some romantic history, but now he's leading the bad guys who are chasing the boy, which puts them at cross-purposes.
In "Gunpowder Milkshake," Headey played the former leader of a group called the sisterhood of assassins. Now, she's back to fend off hitmen in "9 Bullets." The movie is written and directed by Gigi Gaston, who revealed to Collider that her inspiration for Headey's character, Gypsy, came from the famed burlesque dancer, Gypsy Rose Lee.
"9 Bullets" also stars Barbara Hershey, Cam Gigandet, La La Anthony, and Martin Sensmeier. Check out the trailer below.
9 Bullets Trailer
When a parent calls you on the phone and starts talking about "that emergency escape plan we've been practicing," it's time to get out of the house. The single most exciting moment in the "9 Bullets" trailer, in a cheesy action movie sort of way, comes when we see Barbara Hershey say "Not today" while working a pump-action shotgun.
As Mary Magdalene, Hershey lured Jesus off the cross in "The Last Temptation of Christ." Even if she, Headey, Worthington, and company can't lure you out to the theater for "9 Bullets," you'll still have the option of watching them in the comfort of your own home, as the movie will also be available on-demand the same day.
Here's the official synopsis for "9 Bullets" from Screen Media:
A former burlesque dancer turned author (Lena Headey) discovers a second chance at life and redemption when she risks everything to rescue her young neighbor after he witnesses his parents' murder. Now on the run from the local crime boss (Sam Worthington), who happens to be her longtime ex, she makes a desperate attempt to get the boy to safety.
"9 Bullets" is in theaters and on-demand starting Friday, April 22, 2022.