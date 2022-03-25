Watch Michelle Yeoh And The Daniels Break Down A Scene From Everything Everywhere All At Once

Now, I have a bone to pick with ... well, the world at large. Because I haven't gotten to see "Everything Everywhere All At Once" yet, and frankly, that's just plain unacceptable. Kinda rude, too, when you think about it.

I suppose that since the film is only in limited release this weekend and doesn't expand until early April I'll let it slide this time, but I just want to say upfront to the powers that be that you're on notice.

Thankfully, Vanity Fair did a scene breakdown with directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (lovingly known as "The Daniels") and star Michelle Yeoh to distract me from the insult of not having yet seen the movie.

The scene in question is what they describe as the visual bible that tells the audience how to watch this movie, which crosses over to different dimensions at the drop of a hat, switches between alternate universe versions of characters you know, etc. The scene in question also happened to be shot during Covid and they had to use additional digital trickery to stitch together their actors filming in entirely different countries.