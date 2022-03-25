Daily Podcast: James Bond-Adjacent TV, Plus An Interview With Directors Of Everything Everywhere All At Once

On the March 25, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by /Film editor Jacob Hall to discuss the new James Bond TV show. Then, we present Hoai-Tran Bui's interview with Daniels, the filmmakers behind "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

Opening Banter:

In The News:

In Our Feature Presentation:

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.