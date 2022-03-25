Was The Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Release Date Revealed?

It's just mysteries on top of mysteries with "Only Murders in the Building," folks — and they've brought us another one in the form of a new image to decipher on the show's official social media accounts. To be honest, it feels like a potential season 2 release date announcement, but it's certainly a mystery to unravel. Hulu shared a photo of an elevator button panel via the series' Twitter account on Thursday, March 24. The panel included the show's logo up top and the network's logo on the bottom, as well as three illuminated floors: floor 2, floor 6, and floor 8 out of 14 floors.

Obviously, the meaning of the numbers is up in the air — but them having something to do with a season 2 release date is likely. So let's break this down a bit more: If the 2 corresponds to season 2, then the 6 and 8 give us two potential dates: Wednesday, June 8, and Saturday, August 6. Hulu tends to release their original series on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Fridays, which makes the August 6 date less likely than June 8. There's also another option: If the number 2 factors into the potential date rather than signifying the season itself, that gives us two more potential dates: Tuesday, June 28, and Friday, August 26.

At this point, however, what the numbers really mean is anyone's guess.