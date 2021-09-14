Only Murders In The Building Will Kill Again For A Second Season On Hulu

Let the intrigue continue: "Only Murders in the Building" is returning for a second season. The announcement comes at the halfway point for season 1, so we haven't quite solved the initial mystery in the building, but hey, the more murder the merrier.

According to Hulu, the series had the highest premiere date numbers for any comedy series (original or acquired) on the streamer thus far. In typical streaming service fashion, they haven't provided any specific numbers, but based on the renewal, the popularity of the show seems pretty clear.

Starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, the series centers on three true-crime-obsessed neighbors attempting to solve the story behind a murder in their building, the Arconia. Making matters more ridiculous than you can imagine, they're trying to start a true-crime podcast of their own, aptly titled "Only Murders in the Building." The true-crime phase spared no one, so many among us have dreamed of solving a crime, but few are clueless enough to actually try. Evidently, not even common sense will stop the dynamic trio of Mabel (Gomez), Oliver (Short), and Charles (Martin).

The series is created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman ("Looking," "Grace and Frankie"). Naturally, Martin was very excited about the series renewal and even gave fans a hint at how he plans to prepare for year two.