You Are Not My Mother Star Hazel Doupe Celebrates Halloween's Irish Roots [Interview]

You've said before you were nervous during your first week of filming. Why is that?

Well, I knew that this film would rely on Char a lot, would rely on her internalizing her emotions. Even though everything's contained within her, you still need to be able to see that on screen, see whatever's happening inside. I felt a lot of weight on my shoulders because every scene is with Charlotte. I felt like you can lead a film like this in any direction. And if you choose the wrong direction, you're screwed.

I had a bit of a chat with Kate. I remember I was sitting around for the first week, keeping myself away, trying to stay in my head, trying to be a real actor. Kate came to me one time and was like, "What's going on? What's wrong?" I was a little bit upset and she was like, "What's going on?" I was like, "I feel like I'm about to let you down or something." And she was like, "We're making a movie here. It's not like we're dead." And that just immediately snapped me out of it, I was like, "You know what? You're actually so right."

Carolyn Bracken, who is an amazing person and an amazing actor, plays Angela in the film. She gave me little tidbits of information, words of wisdom as we were going through shooting. She's just a well of wisdom and one of the coolest people I know. She said something that stuck with me one time. She said, "Filmmaking has got to be the most important thing in the world and the least important thing in the world, both of those things at the very same time. And it's hard to balance them." She just said it in a very profound way, a way that I can't reiterate, but it made me think. I met Kate and I met Carolyn on this set and they both have influenced my life in very positive ways. So, that was my first week on set, and the rest is a dream.

That was very nice what Kate said, though. Another director could've said, "Use that fear in the movie!"

Kate's a very free person, I think. Even with her script, she was kind of like, "I'm not precious about the words, play around, obviously follow the arc of the scene, but use that natural chemistry that you've got." She might have said that if I wasn't so upset, she might have said, "Use that stuck feeling that you've got." It was her directorial debut and she did a really nice job managing everything that was going on. There were all kinds of things happening and all different steps along the way, because we were filming during level five lockdown, which was the hardest lockdown that we had in Ireland. So there were all kinds of things that cropped up that she just managed with steady shoulders.

For you, was it very relatable to the life of teenagers depicted in the film, often just wandering the streets of Dublin?

Yeah. Well, Kate grew up in an estate, I believe, and that's what she wanted to emulate. She wanted a film that was set in Ireland that had an Irish quality to it that wasn't set in a cabin in the middle of nowhere and wasn't relying on isolation to put you on edge as a viewer. I thought that was the perfect way to go about it, to put it in a housing estate where you have everybody around you, but you're the kind of family that no one really interacts with because of your way of being.

You're still isolated even though there's everybody around you. It's kind of "Rosemary's Baby"-esque, that you're living in these apartments and there's everybody around you, but they're all kind of weird.

I couldn't relate to that because I live on a main road also in the middle of nowhere, but I never really wandered the streets as a kid. I was not really allowed to do that because I would've gotten run over, but I can imagine what it was like. It was really nice to pretend that I was that person, that I was a bit of a latchkey kid or whatever.