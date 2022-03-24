You Are Not My Mother Director Kate Dolan On Halloween And Irish Folk Tales [Interview]

When were you first introduced to changelings?

I think when you're Irish, you can't really pinpoint when. I feel like you're always told folk stories from when you're a kid. Even in primary school, they teach you a lot of myths and legends. You're learning about them when you're six or seven. There are songs based on some of the legends. It just becomes part of your culture, I suppose.

I think I got more interested when I was in college and you would actually read a bit more, getting interested in witchcraft and paganism and all those kinds of things. Then that history of Ireland, too, where our Gaelic holidays come from and they're very pagan in their root.

I think it has always been there, but I think when I started researching it more thoroughly, you do hear more the real world stories, I suppose, the impact of the folk tale. The real people who met tragic ends in real life because their family thought they were a changeling or they were thought to be something else.

That was really impactful to read about that, and then that was inspirational for the film. The idea that this could happen, the real world impacts of folk stories or fairy tales.

You probably could've gone with so many different directions and time periods, so how did your vision of this take on the fairy tale come about?

I feel like Irish folklore has been used in film and TV somewhat, but whenever I saw it depicted, it didn't really capture what I felt when I read the stories. It felt kind of twee in a way, or it didn't feel dark enough. A lot of the stories in our folk history are really dark. There are no happy endings, I don't think, in any of the stories, really.

It's always sad, tragic reasons for why people do things to each other, and what makes people good and what makes these people bad? I wanted it to feel different than what I'd seen before. I think really what you see in folklore a lot of the time is a cabin in the woods and a couple move there and they anger the forest spirit and then they have to do this or whatever.

I grew up in Dublin, in the city, but I would hear all these stories, and it was like you can still feel the pagan roots of the country, even when you're in the urban and the modern setting. I wanted to really show that and make a story that got to show a modern Dublin, that it's still that we never escaped that pagan history.

With, say, zombies or vampires, everyone knows the rules by this point. For changelings, how different is it writing them? How much do you feel you need to explain or keep a mystery?

The thing is, because our history is so much passed on by storytelling, there's actually not a lot of accounts of how to act — the rules. It's all very unknowable. Even when you read so much about it, it's still really unknowable. The only concrete rule is that they don't like fire. They like music, they like eating, they don't like iron or minerals. Those were the only rules to go on. I think folklore to me, it's more enjoyable when it is unknowable. I think the appeal is that you can't know what is actually happening?

Then I was looking at a lot of Asian horror movies, Japanese horror movies, and Korean horror movies. I love those kinds of movies because, like "Pulse" or "The Wailing." I think they're really cool movies in that they don't really explain anything to you, but they leave you with a feeling that you feel disturbed and you feel what's going on. It doesn't need to be explained to you as much. I liked that.

We did have definitely more dialogue in the script and there were edits we could have done where we explained more, but I think I wanted to keep it more unknowable so that the audience can talk about it after and they can make their own assumptions about what's happening.