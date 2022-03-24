Silverton Siege Trailer: A Tense Hostage Thriller Explores The Origins Of The Free Mandela Movement

Between film and TV, there are more than enough examples of hostage negotiations gone wrong. Just last week Netflix released "Windfall," a prime example of how tense situations can bring out the worst in people. But every now and then, being cornered can be a source of great inspiration: so was the case for one infamous trio of South African freedom fighters. Arriving on Netflix next month, "Silverton Siege" dramatizes the events that took place on January 25 in 1980, when a bank was taken hostage by rebels, inspiring a movement that would lead to Nelson Mandela's release from prison.

Set in 1980, the film sees three young freedom fighters escaping from the police after an anti-apartheid strike gone wrong leads them to hole up in a nearby bank (in Silverton), taking the customers hostage for security. As police surround the bank, the bid for temporary shelter evolves into something greater and the trio demands the release of Nelson Mandela in exchange for the hostages. Mandela's fight for equality and efforts to topple the racist apartheid system landed the revolutionary in prison; at this point, he had served 18 years of his life imprisoned. With the core belief that none of their people could be free so long as any of them was in chains, the Silverton trio demanded his immediate release. Little did they know their actions would give birth to a global movement. As all hostage negotiation situations guarantee, tensions run high on both sides, and based on the trailer, the result is an epic, high-octane film.