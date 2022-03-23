David Gordon Green Is Co-Writing A Children's Book Called Let's Make A Movie

I love the idea of taking filmmaking down to a kid's level. I've read a whole lot of books on the subject, despite the fact that I don't, in fact, make any films myself or wish to anymore. As I live with a filmmaker, and spend my life interviewing other filmmakers, I am very much in awe of the insane level of craft and talent that goes into it, no matter what the outcome is, or the budget that is being worked with.

Now, David Gordon Green ("Halloween Kills," "Pineapple Express") and Onur Tukel ("Applesauce," "Richard's Wedding") have gotten together to write "Let's Make a Movie!," an illustrated children's book about filmmaking.

To be honest, I think a whole lot of adults will purchase this book, and not just for their children. Making films is not an easy thing, and famous books like Sidney Lumet's "Making Movies," while wonderful, aren't for the hobbyist. Learning about the process in the simplest terms might make people appreciate them more, instead of dismissing ones they don't like offhand, and understanding how many people work to bring you the things you enjoy.

I've been on the below-the-line side, as an extra, an actor, a makeup artist, and assorted crew in the past. None of it is easy, and lots of people don't make that much money. It's very often a labor of love, and the more we understand something, the more we appreciate it.