The Morning Watch: Behind The Scenes Of The Adam Project, The 2022 Oscars Honest Trailer & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, go behind-the-scenes of "The Adam Project" with star Ryan Reynolds, director Shawn Levy, and the rest of the film's cast and crew. Plus, Honest Trailers delivers its humorous commentary on Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" remake, Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" movie, and the other eight nominees for the Best Picture Oscar at the 2022 Academy Awards. And finally, How to Drink host and creator Greg makes a Peace Train, the beverage that Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) describes as a "feces drink" in the first season of James Gunn's "Peacemaker."