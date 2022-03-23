Dolly Parton Wants Kristin Chenoweth To Play Her In A Biopic

National treasure Dolly Parton (I can almost feel you grinning when you read her name) is precious, and I demand that any time her name is trending on social media, we all get up and sing "Jolene" to praise her. There must also be a note letting us know the state of her health. Even I, a devoted metalhead, love her and all her music, as any right thinking person should. It appears that we may be getting a Dolly Parton biopic and this is cause for celebration.

Parton's life has been shown on-screen before, in the television film "Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors," about her childhood in Little Pigeon River, Tennessee. Parton has an idea about who should play her in this (fingers crossed) biopic. I would 100% watch said film and so would you.

Before we get to that, you should know that Parton has a new novel (co-written by James Patterson) called, "Run, Rose, Run," and she will be starring in the film version of it, produced by Reese Witherspoon. There is also a new album out with 12 songs, inspired by the novel.