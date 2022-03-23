Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story Trailer: Netflix Takes On A Stomach-Churning Subject

Initially, the trailer seems to be presenting a typical biographical documentary. "A big question I get asked," Savile says in stock footage, while lounging on a couch smoking a cigar, "is when did it all start? And why?" The first half of the two-minute trailer shows Savile, who worked as a DJ as well as on shows like "Top of the Pops," waving to adoring fans and visiting sick children. In archival footage and photographs, we see him hobnobbing with The Beatles, Margaret Thatcher, and more. Then the tone takes a sharp turn.

As the trailer unfolds, Savile's universal adoration is intercut with sickening information about the abuse allegations against him, many of which seemed to revolve around his hospital volunteer work. Supposedly comedic moments, like one in which he jokes about a photo a child drew of him as a monster, suddenly become stomach-churning. The trailer is incredibly effective at relaying the shock of the story for anyone unfamiliar, as it splices together footage and commentary about the man being knighted and meeting a Pope alongside news stories about his alleged crimes.

As heavy as all of this is, I appreciate Netflix committing to stories that clearly serve a larger purpose than a casual binge-watch. The streaming company has doggedly covered disturbing sexual abuse cases before, with projects like religious abuse series "The Keepers" and the stranger-than-fiction documentary "Abducted in Plain Sight." It's important to not hold these devastating stories in the same conversation with some of the more inconsequential, hook-based docuseries Netflix has since become known for.

"Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story" will premiere on Netflix on April 6, 2022.

