Jim Carrey Wanted Nicolas Cage For Dumb And Dumber, But He Chose Leaving Las Vegas

"Dumb & Dumber" was released in 1994 and became an absolutely gigantic hit, earning $246 million at the global box office. It helped to cement Carrey as a big star and gave Daniels a big leg-up in Hollywood. It is truly difficult to imagine the movie any other way being that we all know it as it exists now. The dynamic between Carrey and Daniels is in large part what makes the movie work. Cage would have undoubtedly changed that dramatically.

On the flip side, Cage opted to do "Leaving Las Vegas" instead, which hit theaters in 1995. While it wasn't as big of a hit commercially, it remains one of his best-reviewed movies to date and ultimately netted him a Best Actor Oscar. Had Cage managed to be swayed by Carrey, his career might have panned out very differently. All things considered, it seems everything worked out for the best for everyone involved.

Cage went on to have a huge career in the '90s, starring in a bunch of action flicks like "Face/Off" and "Con Air." The man has stayed exceedingly busy, even if a good chunk of that time was spent doing direct-to-video movies to pay off debt. Yet, Cage says that he never phoned it in, even if not all of those movies worked out overall.

Of late, he's been having something of a career renaissance, with movies like "Mandy" and last year's "Pig" earning him some of the best reviews of his career. He's also got "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" on the way this year, and is currently filming "Renfield," a movie that will see him playing Dracula. Maybe none of this happens if he stars in a huge hit comedy alongside Carrey. This timeline seems like the one best suited for Cage.