Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Reba McEntire, And Sebastian Yatra Set To Perform At The Oscars

Missing from this lineup is Van Morrison, who sang the fifth song "Down to Joy" from "Belfast." Morrison was invited to perform but reportedly turned the offer down, citing his touring schedule. Of course, Morrison is also a known anti-vaxxer and while the Oscars have opted not to make vaccinations a requirement for all, Morrison is currently in Scotland. Being unvaccinated would potentially complicate his ability to reenter the US and attend the show between scheduled live performances. If it's any consolation, there will probably be more than enough anti-vaxxers in attendance to make up for his absence! As previously reported, the Oscars will require all attendees in the audience to show proof of vaccination and at least two negative PCR tests, but there is some leeway for performers and presenters, who are only required to undergo the testing.

Now I know what you're thinking — five nominees but only four performances?! What a travesty! But worry not, the Oscars producers have thought of everything ... Except for the time they forgot to invite Rachel Zegler. But performance-wise, another song will take center stage during the telecast: in case you managed to do the impossible and finally free your mind from the very persistent clutches of Lin Manuel Miranda, prepare to spiral right back into insanity with the first live performance of "We Don't Talk About Bruno." Despite not being nominated (or even submitted) for the Oscars, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" is set to continue its reign of terror with an epic performance on the Oscars stage. No details have been released per the timing of these performances, but opening the show with one of the world's most popular songs seems a likely plan.

The 94th Academy Awards are Sunday, March 27, 2022, and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. American Sign Language (ASL) provided by Certified Deaf Interpreters, live closed captioning and audio description will be available during the live broadcast.