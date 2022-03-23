I, Chihuahua Concept Art Reveals Maya And The Three Director's New Animated Film About A Luchador Dog

Last year was an embarrassment of riches for animation fans, especially on TV. From "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" capturing the extremely online generation, to the absolute visual marvel that was "Arcane," many of the best animated movies and shows of the year came to us via Netflix. That includes the stunning mini-series "Maya and the Three," a Mesoamerican animated fantasy epic in the vein of "Lord of the Rings" with some really cool 3D effects (and stars Diego Luna as a hot sad boy with white hair), directed by "El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera" creator, Jorge R. Gutiérrez.

Now, Gutiérrez is teaming up again with "Maya and the Three" star Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias for a new animated film titled "I, Chihuahua," which just released its first piece of concept art. If we knew absolutely nothing else about the film except its title, I would already be very intrigued. But then there's Netflix's caption for the film, which reads: "The upcoming Netflix animated feature 'I, Chihuahua' follows Chacho, a scrappy masked luchador chihuahua."

Reader, they had my curiosity, but now they have my attention.