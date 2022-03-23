I, Chihuahua Concept Art Reveals Maya And The Three Director's New Animated Film About A Luchador Dog
Last year was an embarrassment of riches for animation fans, especially on TV. From "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" capturing the extremely online generation, to the absolute visual marvel that was "Arcane," many of the best animated movies and shows of the year came to us via Netflix. That includes the stunning mini-series "Maya and the Three," a Mesoamerican animated fantasy epic in the vein of "Lord of the Rings" with some really cool 3D effects (and stars Diego Luna as a hot sad boy with white hair), directed by "El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera" creator, Jorge R. Gutiérrez.
Now, Gutiérrez is teaming up again with "Maya and the Three" star Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias for a new animated film titled "I, Chihuahua," which just released its first piece of concept art. If we knew absolutely nothing else about the film except its title, I would already be very intrigued. But then there's Netflix's caption for the film, which reads: "The upcoming Netflix animated feature 'I, Chihuahua' follows Chacho, a scrappy masked luchador chihuahua."
Reader, they had my curiosity, but now they have my attention.
'A love letter to Lucha Libre movies, fighting video games and underdog sports films'
You read that right, a movie about a chihuahua luchador. Given Gutiérrez's career and how he's been involved in not one, but two animated shows involving Mexican wrestling ("El Tigre," as well as "Mucha Lucha") this feels like a great fit. Gutiérrez's art style is usually very stylized and rooted in traditional Mexican art, which lends itself to something as iconic and over-the-top stylish as Lucha Libre.
"I, Chihuahua" will be written by Gutiérrez, Doug Langdale, Candie Kelty Langdale and produced by Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and Tim Yoon. Netflix describes the film as an underdog tale of a Luchador Chihuahua who travels around the world to fight for his family, so we can expect dazzling action on the ring. In a statement, Gutiérrez called the film "a hilarious love letter to Lucha Libre (Mexican wrestling) movies, fighting video games and underdog sports films," as well as "the greatest masked chihuahua film ever made."
The mention of fighting video games is very intriguing. "Maya and the Three" was very much influenced by "Lord of the Rings," but it also featured a lot of video game and anime references, which made the film a melting pot of cool scenes and easter eggs. A story about a chihuahua who is also a wrestler may easily lend itself to a "Tekken" or "Street Fighter" homage, which would absolutely rule. Now, the only thing left to do is to start speculating on names for the chihuahua's finishing move.
There is no release date for "I, Chihuahua" yet. Here's the official synopsis for the film:
"After learning his beloved home is in danger, a young Chihuahua named Chacho dons a Lucha Libre mask to become Luchacho! Our masked underdog enters an international fight tournament, competing against a hilarious and eclectic mix of animal fighters from all over the world, leading to the final epic fight against the nefarious beast known as Chamuco, The Widow Maker!"