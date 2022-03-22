Better Call Saul Season 5 Is (Finally) Coming To Netflix

"Pew, pew!" Not too many shows out there would be able to take a character emoting such a silly sound effect like that and turn it into yet another downright chilling example of incredible character work. Then again, "Better Call Saul" simply isn't like most other shows. While the sixth and final season of the "Breaking Bad" spin-off/prequel series is set to air on AMC in just a few weeks, fans of the series — forced to wait quite a long time since "Better Call Saul" last aired and under a constant deluge of countless other shows fighting for our attention in the meantime — would be forgiven for needing to jog their memories about all the game-changing events that happened in the previous season.

Unfortunately, the long months that have passed since the dramatic season 5 finale aired on April 20, 2020, have gone by without any of those episodes being made available on Netflix. To this point, only seasons 1-4 of "Better Call Saul" have been streaming on the digital platform, making it quite difficult for any of us to remind ourselves about the finer points of season 5. Allow me to take a quick moment to extol the virtues of physical media, giving us filthy consumers the power to dictate when we want to watch our favorite media — not simply relying on the various streaming and distribution deals that streaming services are required to abide by. Well, for the rest of us who can't afford buying each season or are simply too lazy to, there's finally some good news on the streaming side of the equation.

The official Netflix account on Twitter has released a "new" teaser, obviously comprised entirely of footage we've seen from episodes in the prior season, to announce exactly when we can expect to see season 5 of "Better Call Saul" finally make its grand arrival on Netflix. Check it out below!