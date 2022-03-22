Is Sony's Amazing Peter #3 Trailer Just A Fun Joke Or A Stealth Tease For Amazing Spider-Man 3?

For far too long, Andrew Garfield has been the most unsung interpretation of Peter Parker, buried beneath the nostalgia-laden love for Tobey Maguire and the more recent buzz for the boyish charms of Tom Holland. And while there's no denying the talents of his fellow live-action Spider-Men, the world has been too quick to ignore the amazing web-slinger. In their defense, "The Amazing Spider-Man" movies had the impossible task of following up Raimi's beloved trilogy and didn't even have the benefit of a cinematic universe to do so. They simply had to thrust a brand new Peter onscreen before an audience of fans who still had Maguire's iconic performance fresh in their minds. Depending who you ask, this reboot and its sequel were pretty hit-and-miss but if there's anything we can all agree on, it's the talents of the internet's beloved Andrew Garfield.

Garfield brought his wholehearted love of the character to the role and gifted us with a Peter Parker marked by incredible depth and impeccable snark. For those of us who saw Garfield don the suit at an impressionable young age, we held tight to our love for the quippy skater boy turned hero, so you can imagine our joy when the rumor mill began rumbling with whispers of multiversal hijinks in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." And after months of anticipation building, all that joy was released (via squealing) when he jumped through the portal and pulled off his mask. The best part? Everyone else is in on the lovefest too! At long last, the time has come for Andrew Garfield to get the recognition he deserves because — unsurprisingly to those of us in the know — once he shows up in the film, he pretty much becomes the star. It's still Tom Holland's movie, yadda yadda yadda, but there's a reason everyone walked about buzzing about Garfield — his magnetic charisma quickly turned him into the movie's MVP.

Since his first time donning the suit, Garfield has been a master of balancing Peter's vulnerability with his overconfident, show-off side. No only does he bring this back, he spends half his appearance alternating between bragging or belittling himself, whilst the other half is spent being overwhelmed with joy about his new brothers. Needless to say, audiences fell in love. Garfield's popularity has become so noticeable that Sony might just be eyeing the actor for a continuation of his Spider adventures. Or so the internet would like to believe. Helping the hype along, Sony just dropped a character trailer for "No Way Home" that puts the spotlight on Garfield's Spidey AKA, "The Amazing Peter #3."