Charlotte Trailer: Keira Knightly Makes Art And Comes Of Age As A Jewish Woman At The Onset Of World War II

In "Charlotte," the new animated film from directors Eric Warin and Tahir Rana, Keira Knightly voices a Jewish painter coming of age in Germany as World War II breaks out. This is no family movie, but rather one that tackles history and the Holocaust head-on.

Charlotte" premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September of 2021. Since then, among other things, we've seen a Tennessee school board vote unanimously to remove Art Spiegelman's Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel, "Maus" — based on his father's real-life experiences as a Holocaust survivor — from its eighth-grade curriculum. We've also seen Russia invade Ukraine under the pretense of "denazifying" it.

Real-world events like this only make "Charlotte" feel that much more grave and relevant. The movie hails from Good Deed Entertainment, the studio behind "Loving Vincent," which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature in 2018. It's written by Erik Rutherford and David Bezmozgis and features a number of Oscar nominees in voice roles, including Knightley, Brenda Bleythyn, Jim Broadbent, and Sophie Okonedo. Also lending their voices are Mark Strong, Sam Claflin, Eddie Marsan, and the late Helen McCrory in her final movie performance.

Check out the trailer for "Charlotte" (via Collider) below.