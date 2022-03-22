Chris Hemsworth Teases A Peaceful, Not-At-All Violent Scene In Extraction 2

Chris Hemsworth is returning to the role of Tyler Rake, the black ops mercenary from "Extraction." The sequel wasn't an easy thing to explain, as Tyler was shot and had fallen off a huge bridge into the river at the end of the first film. But miraculously, he didn't die. When you have the most watched film to date on Netflix (as of April 2020), you find a way to survive. Tyler did, which we saw during a tease released by Netflix during their Tudum event in September, 2021. He opened his eyes underwater, and came back like the cat from that creepy children's song. It was teased at the end of the first film with a shadowy figure appearing next to Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) as he swims in the pool, but it wasn't a certainty.

Now Hemsworth has a scene for us from the set of "Extraction 2," and it appears that this film will be just as brutal as the last one. Hemsworth posted a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram that it appears someone else is filming. I guess when you're Chris Hemsworth, they let you show stuff on social media like that.

Just in case someone is able to get mad at that pretty face and makes him take it down, I'll share with you what we're seeing.