Why Ethan Hawke Signed On To Moon Knight Without Reading A Script

As for Hawke's end of it, he was extremely complimentary towards all involved. Not only to Diab and his co-star Isaac, but of the entire Marvel Studios machine overall. From his perspective, they are more willing to collaborate as an entity than most other big-budget projects he's dealt with over the years. From his view, that yields better results. Hawke explained:

"In my whole experience, usually when there's a huge budget, there's a tremendous amount of fear, and the people in charge are incredibly controlling, and creativity is reduced. In my entire experience with you [executive producer] Grant [Curtis], and with Marvel, it's the opposite of that. You guys have translated your success into confidence. 'Yes, we are going to cook in your kitchen, but if we stay in the kitchen, we can do what we want.' There was a lot of playfulness, and a lot of willingness to fail, and a lot of willingness to have bad ideas. Because you can't find a great idea if we don't say some dumb ones and make mistakes.

I sensed it with Oscar from the get-go... There was a huge passion to contribute, and when an actor has a strong hit on a character, when they have something they want to contribute and you follow it, good things happen... And that's what collaboration is. You guys were so willing to have that happen. That's what you guys told me would happen, but sometimes what people tell you... that's why you don't sign on without reading a script, but I'm really glad I did because it's better because of the way it evolved."