Moon Knight Holds The Record For The Least Amount Of Additional Photography Required For A Marvel Production

The upcoming Disney+ series "Moon Knight" holds an unusual record within the Marvel Cinematic Universe: it's the project that, to date, has required the least additional photography — also known as reshoots.

/Film attended a virtual press conference for the upcoming Oscar Isaac-led series, in which director Mohammed Diab revealed that the project went off without a hitch thanks to the team's rehearsal methods:

"I think [EP Grant Curtis] gave us the chance to develop this show when [he] gave us the chance to have those table reads. Everyone who was sitting here added his soul to that project, and I have to say that we hold the record of the least additional photography in the history of Marvel. Because we rehearsed a lot."

Reshoots happen for all sorts of reasons, and although hearing about them can make fans of long-awaited projects sweat, they don't necessarily portend doom. Still, there's something satisfying about nailing a shoot the first time, and it seems that, for the most part, that's what "Moon Knight" did. The secret, according to stars Isaac and Ethan Hawke, was a series of super-productive weekend brunches.