Thor: Love And Thunder Is Riding Back To Valhalla For Reshoots Soon

"Thor: Love and Thunder" is heading in for some reshoots just a few months ahead of its scheduled theatrical release. This is not a cause for concern but it is certainly something to be aware of as this is definitely a little close to the mark, but it's something that happens so frequently in the making of major blockbusters these days that we should simply come to expect it, rather than be surprised by it.

In a report from The Wrap detailing the bomb that was Disney's "John Carter," it is mentioned that "Thor: Love and Thunder" is set to go back for reshoots in the next few weeks. So it seems that director Taika Waititi, star Chris Hemsworth, and other members of the cast have some business still to attend to. There is no word on exactly how long the reshoots will last or what they will entail, but that's to be expected. Marvel Studios keeps a tight lid on these things so the finer points of any such happenings are often left mysterious.

The movie serves as a sequel to 2017's much-acclaimed "Thor: Ragnarok," while picking up after the events of "Avengers: Endgame." Christian Bale is on board as the villain, Gorr the God Butcher, with Natalie Portman returning as Jane Foster, who is also becoming our new Thor. Tessa Thompson additionally reprises her role as Valkyrie. Most importantly, Waititi will be back in front of the camera again as well as Korg.