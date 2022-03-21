Moon Knight Clip: Steven Grant Doesn't Know How To Summon The Suit

With a little over a week to go until "Moon Knight" debuts on Disney+, the marketing machine is moving along full steam ahead with little signs of slowing down. For example, Marvel Entertainment just released this new clip titled "Summon the Suit" on their official YouTube channel. In the latest preview of Jeremy Slater's series starring the Fist of Khonshu, we see Isaac's Steven Grant along with May Calamawy's Layla El-Faouly as they attempt to flee from the peril caused by the nefarious Arthur Harrow. Clearly, Ethan Hawke's villain is looking to do some summoning of his own.

In the midst of all the action, Layla tries to get Steven to suit up as Moon Knight to help them get away from whatever Harrow is inviting to their party. But seeing as that's Marc Spector's area of expertise, the supernatural vigilante can't come out to play at the moment. At least Steven is there to cheer on Layla as she lays the smackdown on their pursuers. Calamawy is serving some serious Rachel Weisz AND Brendan Fraser from "The Mummy" vibes and we are here for it. And while we're here waiting for the next piece of promotional material to come along, here's the official synopsis for "Moon Knight" to give us more info on the show.

The story follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

"Moon Knight" starring Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, Gaspard Ulliel, May Calamawy, Lucy Thackeray, and F. Murray Abraham premieres on Disney+ on March 30, 2022.