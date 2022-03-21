Moon Knight Clip: Steven Grant Doesn't Know How To Summon The Suit
They say that you should dress for the job you want. Whether that means wearing a suit and tie, a multipurpose jumpsuit, a spacesuit, or a sweatsuit, the point is that you should be comfortable and confident in whatever you're wearing. Although, if another personality occupying a part of your brain that you don't have access to controls the suit that was given to you by an ancient Egyptian god with mystical powers, it might be a little hard for you to dress for the job of being the Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest hero.
Obviously, Oscar Isaac's character in "Moon Knight" figures all of this out at some point since we've seen plenty of posters and trailers of the award-winning actor in some badass superhero costumes. But according to the latest clip from the upcoming six-episode event on Disney+, that apparently wasn't always the case.
Where's my super suit?
With a little over a week to go until "Moon Knight" debuts on Disney+, the marketing machine is moving along full steam ahead with little signs of slowing down. For example, Marvel Entertainment just released this new clip titled "Summon the Suit" on their official YouTube channel. In the latest preview of Jeremy Slater's series starring the Fist of Khonshu, we see Isaac's Steven Grant along with May Calamawy's Layla El-Faouly as they attempt to flee from the peril caused by the nefarious Arthur Harrow. Clearly, Ethan Hawke's villain is looking to do some summoning of his own.
In the midst of all the action, Layla tries to get Steven to suit up as Moon Knight to help them get away from whatever Harrow is inviting to their party. But seeing as that's Marc Spector's area of expertise, the supernatural vigilante can't come out to play at the moment. At least Steven is there to cheer on Layla as she lays the smackdown on their pursuers. Calamawy is serving some serious Rachel Weisz AND Brendan Fraser from "The Mummy" vibes and we are here for it. And while we're here waiting for the next piece of promotional material to come along, here's the official synopsis for "Moon Knight" to give us more info on the show.
The story follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.
"Moon Knight" starring Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, Gaspard Ulliel, May Calamawy, Lucy Thackeray, and F. Murray Abraham premieres on Disney+ on March 30, 2022.